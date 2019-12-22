GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of GDS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of GDS opened at $51.17 on Friday. GDS has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at about $56,112,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 53.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,551 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in GDS by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in GDS by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,467,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 610,583 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

