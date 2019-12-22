BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. BOSTON OMAHA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 95.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

