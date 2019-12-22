BidaskClub Upgrades Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) to Buy

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of CRZO opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.67 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 61.01% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $160,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,895,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,563,283.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 489.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 160,725 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 23.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

