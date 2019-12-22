Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

ASMB opened at $21.05 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 647.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

