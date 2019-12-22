Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,395 shares of company stock valued at $868,410. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

