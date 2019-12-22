Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.
Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,395 shares of company stock valued at $868,410. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
