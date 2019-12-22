BidaskClub Upgrades EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Hold

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $378.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.66. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 106.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 47,280 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EZCORP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 98,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 43.4% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 64,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

