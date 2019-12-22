BidaskClub Upgrades EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $378.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.66. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 106.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 47,280 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EZCORP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 98,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 43.4% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 64,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Shares Up 0.2%
Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Shares Up 0.2%
Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Shares Up 0.5%
Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Shares Up 0.5%
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Shares Up 0.1%
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Shares Up 0.1%
ARK Web x.0 ETF Trading 0.3% Higher
ARK Web x.0 ETF Trading 0.3% Higher
LeMaitre Vascular Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
LeMaitre Vascular Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
J2 Global Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
J2 Global Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report