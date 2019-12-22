Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCOM. ValuEngine raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,773,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

