F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FFIV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $138.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.58 and its 200-day moving average is $139.80. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $858,782.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $33,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,820.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $3,028,635. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,925,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

