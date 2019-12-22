Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.22 on Friday. Chromadex has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 137.97%. The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Chromadex will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chromadex by 377.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chromadex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 298,126 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

