$0.02 EPS Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OESX. ValuEngine lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,756.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 95,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $288,838.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 36.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 437,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,849 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 770,884 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.15.

Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

