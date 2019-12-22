Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. DZ Bank downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Mattel stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.66. Mattel has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Mattel by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mattel by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 129,093 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 25.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 174,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,189,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 79,928 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 16.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

