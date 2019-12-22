Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.59. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $551,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,149,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,096,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,108,000 after buying an additional 103,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $20.08 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.02%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.