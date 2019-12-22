Analysts Anticipate KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.03). KVH Industries also posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KVH Industries.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVHI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of KVHI opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.59 million, a P/E ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 0.93. KVH Industries has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $11.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In other KVH Industries news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $26,093.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,455.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $62,814.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,766.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $122,792 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in KVH Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

