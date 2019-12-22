Analysts Anticipate CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. CNO Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.60 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim downgraded CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $31,266.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $429,810.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 206.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 87,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 114,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

