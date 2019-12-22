Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Macerich from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Macerich from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Macerich and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.79.

NYSE MAC opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. Macerich has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macerich will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at $157,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 4,159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 49.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Macerich by 69.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 56.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

