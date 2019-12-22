Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HTA. Cfra downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

