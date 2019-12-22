Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Shares of HAL opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,260,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,506,759,000 after buying an additional 210,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after acquiring an additional 586,353 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $640,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,546,308 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,822,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

