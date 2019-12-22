OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered OptiNose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.08.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.75.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the third quarter worth approximately $4,725,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in OptiNose by 18.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 160,664 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 263,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

