Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

EPRT has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.78 million. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,526,000 after purchasing an additional 808,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,449,000 after acquiring an additional 457,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,815,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,427,000 after acquiring an additional 228,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,379 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

