Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.34.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $906,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 315,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

