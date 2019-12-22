II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. II-VI has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in II-VI by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Macerich Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Healthcare Trust Of America Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Halliburton Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets
OptiNose Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen
Essential Properties Realty Trust Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada
Enbridge Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America
