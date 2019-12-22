II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. II-VI has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in II-VI by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

