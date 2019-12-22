Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $163.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $156.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from an a rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.60.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.31. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $82.24 and a 1 year high of $160.81.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,202,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 968,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,144,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 777,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,598,000 after acquiring an additional 73,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

