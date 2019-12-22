Martin J. Schmitz Sells 5,000 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HTLF opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTLF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

