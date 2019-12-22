Thomas G. Creery Sells 5,000 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Stock

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $58.88.
HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
