Thomas G. Creery Sells 5,000 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Stock

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

