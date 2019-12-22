Insider Selling: Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Alan Boroughs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of Chubb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $155.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.09. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $162.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

