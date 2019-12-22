John Patrick Et Al Guerin Sells 1,000 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $283,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DJCO opened at $288.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.97 and a 200-day moving average of $246.74. Daily Journal Co. has a one year low of $192.83 and a one year high of $289.40.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 51.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. RWWM Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 273,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Daily Journal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

