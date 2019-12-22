Christopher Loughlin Acquires 14 Shares of Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) insider Christopher Loughlin acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,025 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £143.50 ($188.77).

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,025.50 ($13.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 928.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 809.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51. Pennon Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 681 ($8.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,015 ($13.35).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 13.66 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pennon Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Investec cut Pennon Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 886.73 ($11.66).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

