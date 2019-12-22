Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

