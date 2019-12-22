Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a news impact score of -3.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Uber Technologies’ ranking:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $30.45 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,643,223 shares in the company, valued at $139,296,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $37,525,076.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,132,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,259,764.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,530,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,693,875.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

