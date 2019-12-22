Toro (NYSE:TTC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Toro (NYSE:TTC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toro earned a media sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Toro’s score:

Shares of Toro stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Toro has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $81.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

