Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SZU. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €16.28 ($18.93) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.97. Suedzucker has a 1 year low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 1 year high of €16.33 ($18.99). The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Analyst Recommendations for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

