Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.50 Price Target

Dec 22nd, 2019

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SZU. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

Suedzucker stock opened at €16.28 ($18.93) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.56 and its 200 day moving average is €13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. Suedzucker has a 52-week low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 52-week high of €16.33 ($18.99).

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Analyst Recommendations for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

