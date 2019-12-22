Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SZU. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

Suedzucker stock opened at €16.28 ($18.93) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.56 and its 200 day moving average is €13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. Suedzucker has a 52-week low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 52-week high of €16.33 ($18.99).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.