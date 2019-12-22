Independent Research Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €189.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €216.00 ($251.16) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €191.05 ($222.15).

Volkswagen stock opened at €176.96 ($205.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €178.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €158.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

