JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €18.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENGI. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.18 ($18.81).

Engie stock opened at €14.75 ($17.15) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.00. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

