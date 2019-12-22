Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.50 by UBS Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ENGI. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.18 ($18.81).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €14.75 ($17.15) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.00. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

