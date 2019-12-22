GT Gold (CVE:GTT) PT Set at C$2.50 by Pi Financial

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) has been given a C$2.50 target price by research analysts at Pi Financial in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 133.64% from the company’s previous close.

GT Gold stock opened at C$1.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. GT Gold has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$1.31.

Get GT Gold alerts:

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GT Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.