Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €9.60 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.80 ($11.40) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.29 ($10.80).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

