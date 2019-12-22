Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €7.30 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €7.30 ($8.49) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENEL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.70 ($7.79) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €7.15 ($8.31).

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

