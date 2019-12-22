Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for National Fuel Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.73. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $293.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 69,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

