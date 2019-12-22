ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.26 ($14.25).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

