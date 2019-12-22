Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navistar International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navistar International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

NAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Navistar International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Navistar International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, OTR Global cut Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

Shares of NAV opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.23. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. Navistar International’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Navistar International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Navistar International by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Navistar International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

