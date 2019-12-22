Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.35 Price Target at UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.35 ($2.73) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ISP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.65 ($3.08) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.24 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

