SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.63

Media coverage about SAP (NYSE:SAP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SAP earned a media sentiment score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the software maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:SAP opened at $134.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.83. SAP has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $140.62. The company has a market cap of $158.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

