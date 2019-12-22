Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -5.00

Media headlines about Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) have trended extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Residential Secure Income earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
These are some of the media stories that may have effected Residential Secure Income’s ranking:
- Guangzhou latest Chinese city to ease restrictions on homebuyers amid sluggish property market (scmp.com)
- Utah Cuts Income Taxes And Expands Sales Tax Base (law360.com)
- Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows (americanbankingnews.com)
- NSSF puts high-end property on market (monitor.co.ug)
- Utah Lawmakers OK Income Tax Cuts, Sales Tax Expansion (law360.com)
Shares of Residential Secure Income stock opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.24) on Friday. Residential Secure Income has a 1 year low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 98 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $161.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.11.
Residential Secure Income Company Profile
Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.
Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.