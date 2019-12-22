Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -5.00

Media headlines about Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) have trended extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Residential Secure Income earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Residential Secure Income stock opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.24) on Friday. Residential Secure Income has a 1 year low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 98 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $161.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

