Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Share Price

Media coverage about NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) has trended very negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NetEase earned a news sentiment score of -3.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected NetEase’s analysis:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.78.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $305.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.40. NetEase has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $325.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 18.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $4.14 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $16.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 240.90%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

