Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 2.75

NYSE:MSCI opened at $259.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.48. Msci has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $267.51.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The business had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Msci will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Msci’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

