Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marcus & Millichap earned a media sentiment score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 11,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,792 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $621,715. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

