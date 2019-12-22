Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Earning Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lockheed Martin earned a media sentiment score of 2.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Lockheed Martin’s analysis:

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.57.

Shares of LMT opened at $386.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $399.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.18 and a 200-day moving average of $375.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.