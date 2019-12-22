Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Getting Extremely Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) have trended extremely positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Kirkland Lake Gold earned a daily sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Kirkland Lake Gold’s analysis:

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$53.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$32.81 and a 1 year high of C$67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$503.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$494.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.8399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. National Bank Financial set a C$48.00 price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.92.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

