IMRIS (TSE:IM) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about IMRIS (TSE:IM) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IMRIS earned a daily sentiment score of -3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

IMRIS has a twelve month low of C$26.44 and a twelve month high of C$38.92.

IMRIS Company Profile

Imaging Canada Liquidating Corp, formerly IMRIS Inc (IMRIS), is a Canada-based company, which designs, manufactures and markets the VISIUS Surgical Theatre, a multifunctional surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and precision in treatment.

