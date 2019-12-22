IMRIS (TSE:IM) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Media stories about IMRIS (TSE:IM) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IMRIS earned a daily sentiment score of -3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

IMRIS has a twelve month low of C$26.44 and a twelve month high of C$38.92.

IMRIS Company Profile

Imaging Canada Liquidating Corp, formerly IMRIS Inc (IMRIS), is a Canada-based company, which designs, manufactures and markets the VISIUS Surgical Theatre, a multifunctional surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and precision in treatment.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for IMRIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMRIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SAP Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.63
SAP Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.63
Residential Secure Income Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -5.00
Residential Secure Income Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -5.00
Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact NetEase Share Price
Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact NetEase Share Price
Msci Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 2.75
Msci Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 2.75
Marcus & Millichap Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds
Marcus & Millichap Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds
Lockheed Martin Earning Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds
Lockheed Martin Earning Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report